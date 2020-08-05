BREAKING: DSS Arrest #RevolutionNow Leader, Dozens Of Others (PHOTOS)

The leader of the #RevolutionNow movement in Osun State, Olawale Bakare and others have been arrested by operatives of the Department of Secret Service (DSS) during a peaceful protest in Osogbo.

Bakare and other #RevolutionNow members of the movement numbering about six were arrested on Wednesday morning while they were addressing journalists at a popular junction, Ola-Iya.

The protesters who were armed with placards with several inscriptions against bad governance, lack of infrastructure, extrajudicial activities and others were arrested in the presence of policemen. Other members who were at the scene in Osogbo ran away to avoid arrest.

In a similar development, dozens of the #RevolutionNow protesters in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja were arrested by security agents.

The protest, which was earlier scheduled to hold at the Federal Secretariat, was later moved to the Transcorp Junction around Unity Fountain, Abuja.

Convener of Concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju, alleged 62 protesters were arrested.

Adeyanju said:

“We are back to the Abacha days and this is most unfortunate. We are back to a time again in our national life when the government of the day has criminalized peaceful protests.

“Today we witnessed flogging, beating, harassing and arresting of peaceful protesters in the nation’s capital by a joint task force of security agencies.

“Many of us begin to wonder if this is what our democracy has come to be. It is most regrettable and unfortunate.

“But this is the sad and painful reality that we have found ourselves today. Alas, this is where we are as a nation.”

See photos from the arrest

