BREAKING: Edo lawmakers impeach Deputy Speaker

The Deputy Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon. Yekini Idiaye has been impeached.

He was impeached on Wednesday during a plenary session of the Assembly in Benin City.

The lawmaker representing Akoko-Edo Constituency I and four other members of the Assembly on Monday pledged their support to the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

Those who joined Idiaye are Hon. Emmanuel Agbaje, Akoko-Edo Constituency II; Hon. Nosayaba Okunbor, Orhiomwon East Constituency; Hon. Dumez Ugiagbe, Member-elect, Ovia North East Constituency I; and Mr. Hon. Vincent Uwadiae, Member-elect, Ovia North East Constituency II.

They all pledged their support during a solidarity visit to the private residence of Pastor Ize-Iyamu in Benin.

Detail later…

