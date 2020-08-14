Daily News

BREAKING: Evans’ co-defendants have case to answer – Court

By Adebisi Onanuga

Justice Hakeem Oshodi of an Ikeja High Court on Friday declared that four co-defendants of alleged kidnap kingpin Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike popularlu known as Evans have case to answer.

Justice Oshodi, in a ruling, dismissed their ‘no case submission’ application.

The judge held that there are substantial evidence, especially the confessional statements of the defendants, to warrant their trial.

The judge therefore ordered them to open their defence.

