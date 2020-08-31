Daily News

Breaking: FAAN staff protest against planned concession of federal airports (VIDEO)

By
By Lamidi Bamidele

Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria staff, on Monday, are protesting in Lagos against the concession of federal airports in Nigeria.

Comrade Ahmed Danjuma, Chairman, Air Transport Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, FAAN branch addressing members during the protest at Freedom Square, Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

