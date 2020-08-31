Breaking: FAAN staff protest against planned concession of federal airports (VIDEO)

By Lamidi Bamidele
Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria staff, on Monday, are protesting in Lagos against the concession of federal airports in Nigeria.
Comrade Ahmed Danjuma, Chairman, Air Transport Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, FAAN branch addressing members during the protest at Freedom Square, Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.
