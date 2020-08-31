Breaking: FAAN staff protest against planned concession of federal airports (VIDEO)

By Lamidi Bamidele

Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria staff, on Monday, are protesting in Lagos against the concession of federal airports in Nigeria.

Also read: FAAN trains NRC personnel on passenger screening

Comrade Ahmed Danjuma, Chairman, Air Transport Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, FAAN branch addressing members during the protest at Freedom Square, Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

Vanguard News

Related