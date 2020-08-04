BREAKING: FCT High Court Judge Is Dead

Justice Jude Okeke of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory is dead.

He died at the age of 64 at the National Hospital in Abuja.

Until his demise, Justice Okeke occupied the ninth position in the hierarchy of the FCT High Court judges.

According to reports, complained of chest pain a few days ago before his condition worsened.

He was called to Bar in 1985 and completed his National Youth Service in 1986.

He was in active private practice of Law until he was appointed as a Judge in the FCT High Court in 2007.

