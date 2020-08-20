BREAKING: FG evacuates 186 stranded Nigerians from South Africa

By Vincent Ikuomola, Abuja

The Federal Government has evacuated another batch of 186 Nigerians stranded in South Africa.

The flight conveying the evacuees-Air Peace according to the media aide to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sarah Sanda departs OR Tambo International Airport at about 4.30pm local time on Thursday.

Over 10, 000 Nigerians stranded in various countries across the world have so far been evacuated following the global lockdown in March, 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The last Evacuation flight from South Africa Air Peace is taking off at 4.30 pm local time from OR Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg to Lagos with 186 passengers. About 35 are for Abuja,” Sanda stated.

Details shortly…