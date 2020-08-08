BREAKING: FG evacuates 87 Nigerians stranded in Sudan

Vincent Ikuomola, Abuja

The Federal Government has evacuated 87 Nigerians stranded in Sudan.

The 87 arrived Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja at about 9.15am on Saturday August 8, 2020.

In the same vein, another batch of Nigerians stranded in United Kingdom will be arriving later in the day.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) disclosed this in a tweet.

The tweet also stated that they all tested negative for the COVID-19 before boarding.

Consequently, they are to embark on 14-day self isolation as stipulated by the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The tweet reads, “87 Stranded Nigerians arrive Nnamdi Azikiwe Int’l Airport, Abuja at about 0915HRS via Air Sudan today, Saturday 8th, 2020.

“Nigeria Nationals boarding at London Gatwick Airport United Kingdom @flyairpeace flight P47854 ready to bring them home.

“They will arrive Nnamdi Azikiwe Int’l Airport Abuja around 6pm local time today to proceed on a 14-day SELF ISOLATION..”

