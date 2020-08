By Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

The Federal Government has announced extension of the second phase of the eased lockdown for another four weeks.

The extension is the third for the second phase.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced this during the Task Force briefing in Abuja.

Details shortly…

