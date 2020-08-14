By Bose Adelaja

A total number of ten cars and a trailer were razed Friday, in Lagos during a fire outbreak which occurred within the yard of Lagos State Traffic Management Agency, LASTMA, in Oshodi, Lagos.

The vehicles were among several vehicles which were impounded by the Agency and kept within the yards.

ALSO READ:

At press time, the cause of the inferno which started from the compound where impounded vehicles were kept could not be ascertained.

The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu said the incident did not record any casualty.

Vanguard

The post BREAKING: Fire guts 10 cars, trailer in LASTMA’s office (VIDEO) appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...