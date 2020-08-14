Daily News

BREAKING: Fire guts 10 cars, trailer in LASTMA’s office (VIDEO)

By
0
BREAKING: Fire guts 10 cars, trailer in LASTMA's office (VIDEO)


By Bose Adelaja

A total number of ten cars and a trailer were razed Friday, in Lagos during a fire outbreak which occurred within the yard of Lagos State Traffic Management Agency, LASTMA, in Oshodi, Lagos.

The vehicles were among several vehicles which were impounded by the Agency and kept within the yards.

At press time, the cause of the inferno which started from the compound where impounded vehicles were kept could not be ascertained.

The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu said the incident did not record any casualty.

