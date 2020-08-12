BREAKING: Foreign Affairs Minister, Onyeama, recovers from COVID-19

By Samuel Oamen

Foreign Affairs Minister Geofrey Onyeama has recovered from coronavirus after three-week of isolation.

He tested positive on July 19 and proceeded to an isolation centre for treatment.

In a tweet on Wednesday morning, Onyeama announced: “By the very special grace of God my latest #COVID19 test result came back NEGATIVE after three weeks isolation.

“I am eternally grateful to my family, the C-in-C and VP, the medical team, relations, friends, colleagues, religious leaders and numerous well-wishers, who through their care, prayers, fasting, messages of support and encouragement never let me walk alone.”

