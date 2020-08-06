Daily News

BREAKING: Gambia president declares state of emergency over COVID-19

Omolola Afolabi

President of Gambia, Adama Barrow has declared a state of emergency and a nationwide night-time curfew for 21 days as coronavirus cases keep rising.

Barrow said The Gambia’s borders and airspace would remain shut except for cargo, diplomats and those seeking treatment abroad.

He said the rising number of cases were “worrisome,” media reports say.

The West Africa country has recorded nearly 700 cases and 16 deaths.

The vice-president and three ministers are among those infected by the virus, while the president tested negative on Monday.

Places of worship remain closed in the country and schools will only allow final year students to sit for exit examinations from 17 August.

All markets and shopping areas will close every Sunday for cleaning and fumigation.

