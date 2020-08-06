BREAKING: Gunmen Invade Bayelsa Community, Kill Pregnant Woman, Three Others

The Street Journal has learnt that gunmen invaded a community in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, killing a pregnant woman and three others.

The gunmen were said to have attacked a new generation church, Lion of Judah Fire Deliverance Ministry, off Bakery Road, in the Bayelsa State capital.

Two persons, including the pregnant woman, were killed in the church building, while two others, a couple, were killed in their house.

More details soon…

