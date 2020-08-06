UPDATED: Gunmen Invade Bayelsa Community, Kill Pregnant Woman, Three Others

The Street Journal has learnt that gunmen invaded Azikoro Village in Yenagoa LGA, Bayelsa State, killing a pregnant woman and three others.

The gunmen were said to have attacked a new generation church, Lion of Judah Fire Deliverance Ministry, off Bakery Road, in Yenagoa, killing the pregnant woman and other victims.

Two persons, including the pregnant woman, were killed in the church building, while two others, a couple, were killed in their house.

The pregnant woman was simply identified as Imomotimi, while others were identified as Alfred Marcus, 30; Gabriel Ejimofor, 45 and Uchechukwu Ejimofor, female, aged 38.

Apart from the brutal murder of the four church members, the assailants also burnt a house in the area down.

The motive of the attack is yet to be ascertained, but some residents believe it was a reprisal by suspected cultists due to the alleged burning down of their camps in the bush by security operatives.

In reaction to the incident, the Bayelsa State Police Command said it had launched a manhunt for the suspected cultists who murdered the four victims and set a house ablaze.

The spokesman of the police command, SP Asinim Butswat, said:

“On 5th August 2020, at about 2300 hours, armed suspected cultists stormed the ‘Lion of Judah Church’ Azikoro village, Yenagoa LGA of Bayelsa State, shot dead four church members namely: Alfred Marcus ‘m’ 30 years; Imomotimi (surname unknown), 25 years; Gabriel Ejimofor ‘m’ 45 years and Uchechukwu Ejimofor ‘f’ 38 years and set ablaze a nearby building, damaged a vehicle and the church properties.

“Operatives of Operation Puff Adder had earlier traced the hideouts of the cultists in the bush, dislodged them and burnt their camps. It is believed that this is a reprisal by the suspected cultists. Meanwhile, two suspects have been arrested and are cooperating with the police in their investigation.”

Like this: Like Loading...