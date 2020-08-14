BREAKING: Gunmen Kill Bauchi Lawmaker; Wives, Child Kidnapped

The Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed that gunmen have killed a lawmaker representing Dass constituency in the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Musa Mante Baraza.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ahmed Wakili confirmed the incident on Friday morning, noting that the member was attacked and killed by the yet to be identified suspected gunmen late Thursday night at his residence in Dass.

Wakili said that though the aim of the attack was yet to be ascertained, the gunmen are suspected to be armed robbers who invaded his house last night abducted two of his wives and one-year-old child after killing the House member.

He added that a team of Policemen led by the Dass Divisional Police Officer have been mobilized to the area to commence an immediate investigation into the crime.

