BREAKING: Gunmen kill pregnant woman, three others in Bayelsa

By Simon Utebor, Yenagoa

Four persons, including a pregnant woman, have been killed in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital.

The incident happened when the gunmen attacked a new generation church, Lion of Judah Fire Deliverance Ministry, off Bakery Road.

While two were killed in the church building, including the pregnant woman, two persons – a couple- were killed in their house.

Details shortly…

