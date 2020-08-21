Daily News

BREAKING: Inter, Sevilla starting 11 for Europa Final

Inter Manager Antonio Conte has named a strong team to compete for honour in the Europa final with Sevilla in Cologne, Germany.

Strikers Lukaku and Martinez Lautaro will lead the frontline while Nigerian star Victor Moses stars from the bench.

Sevilla’s Ocampos also recovered on time for the match.

The match starts by 8pm Nigerian time.

Sevilla XI:

Bono; Navas, Kounde, Carlos, Reguilon; Fernando, Jordan, Banega; Ocampos, Suso, De Jong.

Inter Milan XI:

Handanovic, Godin, De Vrij, Bastoni, D’Ambrosio, Barella, Brozovic, Gagliardini, Young, Lukaku, Lautaro.

