By Alao Abiodun

Ka3na and Lilo have been evicted from Big Brother Naija house.

This was announced by Ebuka during the first BBNaija Lockdown Live show, held on Sunday.

Four housemates; Lilo, Eric, Praise and Ka3na were the initial housemates on the eviction list.

However, the Head of House and Deputy Head of House were automatically saved from eviction.

Like this: Like Loading...