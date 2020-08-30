Daily News

BREAKING: Kidnapped Benue school proprietor regains freedom

By
0
Post Views: Visits 43

By Uja Emmanuel, Makurdi

The proprietor of Excel Grace Secondary School Akaajime, Gboko in Benue state, Pastor Emmanuel Apeh, has regained freedom from his adductors.

Pastor was abducted on Thursday by gunmen after a church programme.

The gunmen forced him on a motorcycle in the premises of the church and took him away to unknown destination.

ADVERTISEMENT

Few hours they called his wife and demanded a ransom of N10m for his release.

The Nation however couldn’t confirm if ransom was paid before his release.

Details shortly…

Reject Water resources bill, it is another Ruga, Ortom urges National Assembly

Previous article

India Sets New World Record With 78,761 COVID-19 Cases In One Day

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News