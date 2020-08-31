Daily News

BREAKING: Kogi Election: Supreme Court dismisses Wada's appeal

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed an appeal brought against the re-election of Yahaya Bello of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and affirmed him the governor of Kogi State.

The appeals were filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Musa Wada, and Social Democratic Party and its candidate, Natasha Akpoti

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Mr Bello as the winner of the governorship election held in November 2019.

But in a unanimous judgement on Monday, a seven-member panel of the apex court led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Mohammed, held that the appeal lacks merit and subsequently dismissed it.

The court was yet to rule on Ms Akpoti’s appeal, as of the time of filing this report.

