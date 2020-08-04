BREAKING: Kwara Deputy Governor, Wife Tests Positive for COVID-19

Kwara Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi and his wife Abieyuwa have tested positive for COVID-19.

Rafiu Ajakaye, spokesperson of the state Technical Committee on COVID-19 confirmed this in a statement.

The statement reads: “Yesterday August 3rd, 2020, the Deputy Governor and Chairman of the Kwara state Technical Committee Kayode Alabi and his wife, Abieyuwa underwent COVID-19 test after they showed slight symptoms of the virus.

“The results of their test are positive. The second couple are very stable and in high spirit, and are now undergoing standard management protocols supervised by the government’s medical team.

“Immediate contact tracing and tests, among other safety protocols, are being done for persons who have met with the couple in the past few days.

“The government wishes the second couple and all others quick recovery.

Meanwhile, Kwara State government announced on Monday, August 3 that it had discharged 41 persons confirmed with COVID-19 after they were treated and confirmed negative.

This brings the total number of discharged cases in the state to 311.The latest number of those discharged was contained in the state government’s daily chart of COVID-19 cases.

The chart equally indicated that as of August 2, 2020, five confirmed cases were recorded in the state, while the number of deaths so far recorded since the first index case was 19. The chart also put the total number of tests so far carried out at 3,522, and the total number of negative tests at 2,686.

It also put the total number of confirmed cases at 786, the number of active cases 456, and pending cases at 50.