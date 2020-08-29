BREAKING: Lagos schools reopen September 14, says Sanwo-Olu

Chinyere Okoroafor

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered the reopening of schools in the state from September 14.

According to him, tertiary institutions will re-open from September 14 while primary and secondary schools are tentatively billed for re-opening from September 21.

The Governor stated these in his COVID-19 briefing on Saturday.

“This decision is not cast in stone and is subject to review of our ongoing modelling and what procedure comes out from the Ministry of Health,” Sanwo-Olu said.

