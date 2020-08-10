Daily News

BREAKING: Majek Fajek for burial in US

By
0
Post Views: Visits 55

By Omolola Afolabi

Legendary reggae musician, Majek Fashek, will be buried in New York, United States where he died.

His son ,Randy, revealed this in a video on Monday.

However, no date had been announced for the burial yet.

Details shortly…

Birth certificates issued by local governments not acceptable – NPC

Previous article

Why we abducted and killed immigration officer in Nasarawa – Kidnappers

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News