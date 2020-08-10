Daily News BREAKING: Majek Fajek for burial in US By Oamen Eromosele 17 mins ago ShareTweet 0 Post Views: Visits 55 By Omolola Afolabi Legendary reggae musician, Majek Fashek, will be buried in New York, United States where he died. His son ,Randy, revealed this in a video on Monday. However, no date had been announced for the burial yet. Details shortly… Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments