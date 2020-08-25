Breaking: Messi asks Barcelona to allow him leave club

Barcelona’s Argentinian forward Lionel Messi reacts during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final football match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich at the Luz stadium in Lisbon on August 14, 2020. (Photo by Manu Fernandez / POOL / AFP)

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi has submitted a transfer request to the club Vanguard reports.

According to Goal the 33-year-old sent a fax to Barcelona asking the club to allow him activate a clause in his contract that will allow him to leave on a free transfer this summer, with his deal currently set to expire at the end of next season.

More details shortly…

