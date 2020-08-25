Breaking: Messi asks Barcelona to allow him leave club

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Barcelona forward Lionel Messi has submitted a transfer request to the club Vanguard reports.
According to Goal the 33-year-old sent a fax to Barcelona asking the club to allow him activate a clause in his contract that will allow him to leave on a free transfer this summer, with his deal currently set to expire at the end of next season.
More details shortly…
