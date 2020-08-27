BREAKING: Military Coup Leaders Free Ousted Mali President, Ibrahim Keita

Mali’s military coup leaders have freed ousted president, Ibrahim Keita since he was arrested and detained on August 18.

This development was announced by the new military leaders, which call themselves the National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP).

CNSP announced on Facebook that it was “informing public and international opinion that former President, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has been released and is currently in his residence”.

Keita’s release comes after organisations, including the African Union and European Union called for his freedom.

