BREAKING: Naira Marley fined N100,000 for flouting Lockdown order

By Omolola Afolabi

Nigerian musician Azeez Fashola, better known by his stage name Naira Marley has been fined N100,000 for breaching the lockdown regulations,The Nation has learnt.

The artist has admitted he broke COVID-19 lockdown rules when he travelled to the capital, Abuja, for a musical concert.

The Nation earlier reported that musician was arrested on Thursday alongside his maanger Seyi Awouga.

That event was in June when all non-essential travel was banned to prevent the spread of the virus.

Both men pleaded guilty and were each fined 100,000 naira ($258; £197).

Nigeria,according to the Africa CDC has the third-highest number of coronavirus cases after South Africa and Egyp

