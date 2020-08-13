BREAKING: Ndokwa youths, women shut down federal road in Delta over alleged neglect

By Emma Amaize

YOUTHS and women of Ndokwa ethnic nationality protesting alleged neglect by the Federal Government, this morning, at Kwale, Delta State, shut down the Federal Government-owned Kwale/Asaba expressway in the area.

Reports said the peaceful protesters, who sang war songs were marching towards oil facilities.

They complained among other things that the federal government was serving other parts of the country with electricity drawn from Okpai Power Station in Ndokwa land, while the people were left in darkness.

