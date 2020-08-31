BREAKING: Nigeria records 143 new cases of COVID-19, total now 54,008

Adeyinka Akintunde

Nigeria now has 54,008 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus, with 143 new cases recorded on Monday night

According to a tweet from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, 41,638 patients have now been discharged, with 1,013 patients dying from COVID-19.

The tweet revealed that Plateau State had the highest number of infections on Monday with 35 cases, with Kaduna State following with 21 cases.

Other states read as follows:

Lagos-19 FCT-13 Ebonyi-9 Adamawa-7 Enugu-7 Katsina-7 Edo-6 Kwara-5 Osun-3 Anambra-2 Kano-2 Niger-2 Ogun-2 Benue-1 Borno-1 Sokoto-1