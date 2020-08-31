Daily News

BREAKING: Nigeria records 143 new cases of COVID-19, total now 54,008

By
0
Post Views: Visits 40

Adeyinka Akintunde

Nigeria now has 54,008 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus, with 143 new cases recorded on Monday night

According to a tweet from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC,  41,638  patients have now been discharged, with  1,013 patients dying from COVID-19.

The tweet revealed that  Plateau State had the highest number of infections on Monday with  35 cases, with   Kaduna State following with  21  cases.

Other states read as follows:

Lagos-19 FCT-13 Ebonyi-9 Adamawa-7 Enugu-7 Katsina-7 Edo-6 Kwara-5 Osun-3 Anambra-2 Kano-2 Niger-2 Ogun-2 Benue-1 Borno-1 Sokoto-1

143 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Plateau-35

Kaduna-21

Lagos-19

FCT-13

Ebonyi-9

Adamawa-7

Enugu-7

Katsina-7

Edo-6

Kwara-5

Osun-3

Anambra-2

Kano-2

Niger-2

Ogun-2

Benue-1

Borno-1

Sokoto-1

54,008 confirmed

41,638 discharged

1,013 deaths pic.twitter.com/jCuJMtRoB0

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) August 31, 2020

U.S. Increasingly Uses Trade Blacklist for Foreign Policy Goals

Previous article

Visionary leaders needed for sustainable growth — Experts

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News