Daily News

BREAKING: Nigeria records 340 new cases of COVID-19, total now 51,304

By
0
Post Views: Visits 66

Adeyinka Akintunde

Nigeria on Friday night recorded 340 new cases of Coronavirus around the country.

According to a tweet from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), Kaduna State recorded the highest number of cases, with 63 cases, followed by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with 51 cases.

Plateau State followed with 38 cases.

Other states recorded as follows:

Lagos-33 Delta-25 Gombe-21 Adamawa-21 Edo-20 Katsina-17 Akwa Ibom-11 Ekiti-10 Rivers-9 Ondo-5 Ebonyi-4 Cross River-3 Ogun-3 Sokoto-2 Imo-2 Nasarawa-2

As it stands, the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria is now 51,304 with 37,885 patients discharged and 996  deaths recorded.

340 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Kaduna-63

FCT-51

Plateau-38

Lagos-33

Delta-25

Gombe-21

Adamawa-21

Edo-20

Katsina-17

Akwa Ibom-11

Ekiti-10

Rivers-9

Ondo-5

Ebonyi-4

Cross River-3

Ogun-3

Sokoto-2

Imo-2

Nasarawa-2

51,304 confirmed

37,885 discharged

996 deaths pic.twitter.com/coHVPh8vPS

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) August 21, 2020

JUST IN: UNILAG Crisis: Buhari asks Babalakin, Ogundipe to step aside

Previous article

Kano Pillars To Play Continental Football In Kaduna Or Bauchi

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News