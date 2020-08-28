BREAKING: Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases rise to 53,477

By Gabriel Ogunjobi

Nigeria now has 53,477 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 221 new cases recorded on Friday night

According to a tweet from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, 41,017 patients have now been discharged, with 1,011 patients losing their lives to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The tweet revealed that Plateau State had the highest number of infections on Wednesday night with 160 cases, with Lagos State following with 27cases.

Other states read as follow:

Katsina-18

Edo-15

FCT-14

Ondo-10

Oyo-9

Kwara-6

Abia-4

Nasarawa-4

Kano-3

Ekiti-2

Kaduna-2

Kebbi-1

Ogun-1