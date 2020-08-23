BREAKING: Notorious Ibadan Serial Killer, Sunday Shodipe, Re-Arrested

The Oyo State Police Command has rearrested notorious serial killer, Sunday Shodipe.

The Street Journal had reported that Shodipe, 19, escaped from police custody a week ago.

This development was confirmed by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Oyo State Police Command, Olugbenga Fadeyi.

He said details of the re-arrest would be made available shortly, adding that the suspect has been kept in safer custody.

Recall that the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, sent a team of detectives to complement the efforts of the officers of the command after Shodipe escaped from custody.

More details soon…

