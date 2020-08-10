…Set to defect to ZLP tomorrow

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

ONDO State Deputy Governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi has resigned his membership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Ajayi according to his Media Adviser, Allen Sowore in a statement in Akure said that Ajayi decision to resign was as a result of the call on him by a majority of the good people of Ondo State to give hope to the hopeless, provide credible and purposeful leadership in our dear State.

The deputy governor has, therefore, reassured his teaming supporters to remain focused and committed as he will be announcing his next line of action shortly.

Ajayi appreciated the National Leadership and members of the party for their warm reception and acceptance in the short period he rejoined the party.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the PDP in Apoi Ward ii of Ese-Odo Local Government Area, Festus Oboro acknowledged the receipt of the resignation letter on 9th of August, 2020.

Recall that Ajayi rejoined the PDP on June 21 2020, at his home town, Kiribo.

He later contested in the governorship primary but lost to Eyitayo Jegede.

Meanwhile, Ajayi will tomorrow defect to the Zenith Labour Party to contest for the governorship election.

The party has adopted him after it replaced his name with that of its candidate, Rotimi Benjamin who was elected during the party’s primary early this month.

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post BREAKING: Ondo Deputy governor officially resigns as PDP member appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...