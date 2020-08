Adeyinka Akintunde

Police operatives have taken over Edo House of Assembly complex in Benin City.

Dozens of the security officials stormed the complex while patrol vehicles were stationed around the area.

The Nation learnt the move was to forestall alleged planned attack on the facility.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), Ayoola Ajala, led the operation, which is ongoing.

Details shortly…

