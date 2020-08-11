BREAKING: President Trump Hands Over 200 Ventilators To Nigeria

The United States, under the leadership of President Donald Trump, handed over 200 ventilators to the Federal Government on Tuesday.

This donation was in fulfilment of the promise made by Donald Trump during a telephone conversation with President Muhammadu Buhari in April 2020.

The ventilators were handed over to the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, by the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Leonard, at a ceremony in Abuja this morning.

