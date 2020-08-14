Daily News

Breaking: Shambolic Barcelona thrashed 8-2 by Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich’s Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho (C) scores his team’s eighth goal during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final football match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich at the Luz stadium in Lisbon on August 14, 2020. (Photo by Manu Fernandez / POOL / AFP)

Bayern Munich humiliated Barcelona 8-2 in Friday’s Champions League quarter-final in Lisbon to set up a potential clash against Manchester City for a place in the final.

Thomas Mueller and Philippe Coutinho both scored twice as the German double winners blew Barca away in a merciless display that will prompt serious questions over Lionel Messi’s future in Spain.

Ivan Perisic, Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich and Robert Lewandowski were also on target for Bayern, with Barca’s goals coming via a David Alaba own goal and a second-half strike from Luis Suarez.

 

