BREAKING: Supreme Court rejects prayer by SDP, Akpoti to unseat Gov Bello

By Eric Ikhilae, Abuja

The Supreme Court has rejected the request by the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and its candidate in the last governorship election in Kogi State, Natasha Akpoti for nullification of the election of Governor Yahaya Bello.

In a judgment on Monday, a seven-man panel of the court, led by the Chef Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, was unanimous in dismissing the appeal by the SDP and Akpoti, for lacking in merit.

In the lead judgment authored and delivered by Justice Uwani Abba Aji, the Court said it was unnecessary for to disturb the concurrent decisions of the tribunal and the Court of Appeal, which upheld Bello’s victory at election held on November 16, 2019.

The court held that the SDP and Akpoti failed to lead credible and substantial evidence to support their claims.

The Supreme Court had, in an earlier judgment on Monday, dismissed the appeal by the PDP and its candidate, Musa Wada‎ on similar grounds.

Details shortly…