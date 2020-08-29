BREAKING: Tertiary Institutions To Reopen September 14 – Gov. Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has ordered the reopening of schools in the state from September 14.

Gov. Sanwo-Olu said tertiary institutions will re-open from September 14 while primary and secondary schools will possibly re-open from September 21.

The Governor stated these in his COVID-19 briefing on Saturday.

“This decision is not cast in stone and is subject to review of our ongoing modelling and what procedure comes out from the Ministry of Health,” Sanwo-Olu said.

