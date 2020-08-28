Breaking News

BREAKING: Three Feared Dead As Helicopter Crashes Into Building In Lagos

Three persons have been feared dead after a helicopter crashed into a residential neighbourhood in Opebi, Lagos, affecting three buildings in the area.

According to reports, the helicopter crashed at Salvation Army Church, however, it is not clear if there were ground casualties.

The helicopter reportedly had four passengers onboard but just one has been seen alive.

The Director General (DG) Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu confirmed the crash, adding that rescuers were on their way to the scene.

Details soon…

