Breaking: Transportation Ministry gets new permanent secretary

By Dirisu Yakubu

President Muhammadu Buhari, Friday, redeployed Dr. Ajani, Magdalene Nwanwuche, as the new Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Transportation.

Until her redeployment, Dr. Ajani was the Permanent Secretary, Service Policies and Strategies Office, SPSO, Office of the Head of Service of the Federation.

Dr. Ajani who hails from Agbor, Delta State, holds Bachelors of Medicine and Surgery,MBBS degrees from the University of Benin, Edo state.

She joined the federal civil service in 2006 as a Consultant Ophthalmologist in the State House Medical Centre and rose to the opposition of Director in 2013.

She is a fellow of the West African College of Surgeons, fellow of the International College of Surgeons, and Glaucoma subspecialist of International Council of Ophthalmology.

Vanguard