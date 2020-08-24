Breaking: UNILAG Senate currently meeting to choose acting VC

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
By Adesina Wahab
The Senate of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, is currently meeting at the Main Auditorium of the university to select an acting Vice Chancellor for the institution.
ALSO READ: UNILAG: Buhari sets up Special Visitation Panel
The meeting is holding under tight security provided by policemen from Sabo Division of the Nigeria Police, and security men from the institution.
Details later…
Related
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.
Comments