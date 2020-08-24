Daily News

Breaking: UNILAG Senate currently meeting to choose acting VC

unilag

By Adesina Wahab

The Senate of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, is currently meeting at the Main Auditorium of the university to select an acting Vice Chancellor for the institution.

The meeting is holding under tight security provided by policemen from Sabo Division of the Nigeria Police, and security men from the institution.

Details later…

