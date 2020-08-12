BREAKING: Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG, Oluwatoyin Ogundipe Removed

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, has been removed as the vice-chancellor of the school.

Mr Ogundipe was removed at the meeting held Wednesday at the headquarters of the National Universities Commission, Abuja.

Prof. Ogundipe was accused of financial impropriety and gross misconduct.

This recent development was confirmed by Mikhail Mumuni, the media adviser to the chairman of the governing council, Wale Babalakin.

Recall that The Street Journal, on Tuesday, reported that the crisis within the management of the University of Lagos had taken a new turn after the governing council moved its meeting to Abuja.

