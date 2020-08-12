BREAKING: Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG, Oluwatoyin Ogundipe Removed

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, has been removed as the vice-chancellor of the school.

Mr Ogundipe was removed at the meeting held Wednesday at the headquarters of the National Universities Commission, Abuja.

Prof. Ogundipe was accused of financial impropriety and gross misconduct.

This recent development was confirmed by Mikhail Mumuni, the media adviser to the chairman of the governing council, Wale Babalakin.

Recall that The Street Journal, on Tuesday, reported that the crisis within the management of the University of Lagos had taken a new turn after the governing council moved its meeting to Abuja.

The crisis rocking the institution began in March after its 2020 Convocation was abruptly cancelled, despite commencing some activities that were part of the convocation program.

The National Universities Commission (NUC) and the Nigerian universities’ regulatory authority, on the orders of the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, cancelled the ceremony.

Mallam Adamu’s orders were in response to a letter where the VC was accused of withholding information about the ceremony from the governing council.

This decision was strongly criticized by many including graduands, parents, alumni members and workers of the institution.

However, since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, all parties involved have not sat to trash out issues.

The notice for today’s meeting was signed and dated August 10, by the Registrar, University of Lagos, Oladejo Azeez.

The meeting was said to be sanctioned by Mr Babalakin in response to a request by the vice-chancellor, Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, via a letter dated July 15, and addressed to the council chairman.

“Pursuant to Order 16 of the council standing orders, 2019, and in line with the current dispensation of COVID-19, members are free to opt for physical attendance or virtual participation in the meeting.

“Please be assured that for those attending physically, the protocol on social distancing will be strictly adhered to,” the notice read in part.

