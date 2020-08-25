BREAKING: WHO certifies Africa Polio free

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has certified Africa region free of the Wild Polio Virus.
“African Region is officially declared free of wild polio! Congratulations to all countries, partners & health workers,” WHO tweeted on Tuesday.
With no new cases for three consecutive years, Nigeria becomes the last country in the region to receive the polio-free status.
