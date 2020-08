Brenton Tarrant is jailed for LIFE with no possibility of parole for Christchurch shooting

Brenton Tarrant, the Christchurch mosques terrorist, has been sentenced to life in jail without the possibility of parole

Brenton Tarrant, the Christchurch mosques terrorist, has been sentenced to life in jail without the possibility of parole.

The Australian man has been denied the possibility of ever seeking or gaining his freedom after killing 51 for the March 2019 mass murders.

It is the first time a full-life term has been imposed in New Zealand.

For three days at this week’s sentencing, Tarrant sat unmoved as a procession of his victims – 91 in all – made powerful and emotionally-charged statements of their loss.

On Thursday, his gaze was fixed on the Crown solicitors who argued for a life sentencing without parole, and Justice Cameron Mander, who agreed to lock him up and to throw away the key.

‘It is difficult to look past the wickedness of each murder … however you are not only a murderer but a terrorist,’ Justice Mander said.

‘Your actions were inhuman. You deliberately killed a three-year-old infant as he clung to the leg of his father.’

As victims in the public gallery sobbed, Justice Mander took the time to make a verbal tribute to every murdered and wounded person in his sentence.

One widow described herself as ‘alive but not living’.

‘Accountability, denouncement, deterrence, and protection of the community must be the court’s focus,’ Justice Mander said.

‘No matter how appalling the crime, the potential for rehabilitation must always give a court pause … but I remain unmoved.’

Survivors stood hand in hand smiling outside of the court on Thursday afternoon after the sentence was handed down.

Survivors arrive for the sentencing of Brenton Tarrant, the gunman being sentenced for 51 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and one terrorism charge after attacks on two mosques last year, at the High Court in Christchurch, New Zealand on August 27

Al Noor Mosque shooting survivors Mustafa Boztas, Wasseim Alsati and Temel Atacocugu (L-R) celebrate as they leave Christchurch High Court following the sentencing of Brenton Harrison Tarrant

The attacks targeting people praying at the Al Noor and Linwood mosques shocked New Zealand and prompted new laws banning the deadliest types of semi-automatic weapons.

They also prompted global changes to social media protocols after the gunman livestreamed his attack on Facebook.

Tarrant was sentenced to life without parole on each of the 51 counts of murder, for 12 years on each of the 40 attempted murder counts, to be served concurrently, and another life sentence for terrorism.

New Zealand’s prime minster Jacinda Ardern spoke shortly after sentencing, acknowledging the strength of the Muslim community.

‘You relived the horrific events of March 15 to chronicle what happened that day … I hope you felt the arms of New Zealand around you.’

She went on to say there would be no need to think of Tarrant or remember him beyond today.

‘He deserves a lifetime of complete and utter silence.’

There are now mounting calls for the killer to be deported back to Australia to serve his time.

However Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he has not received a request for the terrorist to serve his life sentence in Australia.

Survivors celebrate with supporters outside the High Court in Christchurch, New Zealand, after the shooter was sentenced to life behind bars

Victims and relatives embrace as they wait to enter the Christchurch High Court for the final day in the sentencing hearing for Australian Brenton Harrison Tarrant, in Christchurch, New Zealand

In a New Zealand legal first, the Australian man has been denied the possibility of ever seeking or gaining his freedom after killing 51 people in last year’s attack (pictured are survivors outside of court)

Sazada Akhter is seen during victim impact statements in the sentencing of mosque terrorist Brenton Tarrant

KEY POINTS FROM SENTENCING: -The Crown pushed for life without parole for ‘clearly New Zealand’s worst murderer’. -Tarrant did not oppose being locked up for life. -He claimed in a pre-sentence report that he was not racist or xenophobic. -He said his political and social views at the time weren’t real, saying he felt ostracised and had wanted to damage society. -But he accepted it was without doubt a terror attack. -The Crown said it was clearly ideologically driven, saying Tarrant was a dangerous narcissist who warranted a life without parole.

‘It’s normal practice that criminals convicted of these offences serve their sentences in that jurisdiction and that’s my understanding of what the arrangements are,’ Mr Morrison said.

‘No request has been made to Australia for that to be any different.’

The prime minister paid tribute to survivors of the New Zealand shootings, saying he and wife Jenny Morrison met with a group who showed incredible grace.

In making his argument, crown prosecutor Mark Zarifeh drew on Australia’s worst mass shooting, the 1996 Port Arthur massacre in Tasmania.

‘The enormity of offending in this case is without comparison in New Zealand’s criminal history,’ he began.

Mr Zarifeh said Tarrant displayed ‘calculated and militaristic determination in carrying out his plan’, ‘expressed disappointment in not having killed more people’ with ‘calculated sadism and depravity’.

‘Many of those who were shot were on their knees in prayer with their backs to the offender,’ he said.

‘Life without parole is the only proper sentencing option.’

As foreshadowed on Wednesday, Tarrant did not speak at his own sentencing despite opting to represent himself.

He uttered just a smattering of words over the four-day hearing, saying ‘No, thank you’ when Justice Mander gave him one final chance to address the packed courtroom.

His stand-by counsel Philip Hall said Tarrant did not oppose the sentence of life without parole.

Thankfully for his victims, there was little desire to hear from the terrorist.

‘He doesn’t have the guts (to speak) after being told over and over again what kind of man he is,’ one victim told AAP.

Another said ‘we would like to have the last word and thanks to him we will’.

The March 2019 attacks targeting people praying at the Al Noor and Linwood mosques shocked New Zealand and prompted new laws banning the deadliest types of semi-automatic weapons (pictured is Al-Noor Mosque)

Throughout the sentencing, New Zealand’s worst mass shooter was a passive presence.

Surrounded by four security guards at all times and clad in a grey fleece tracksuit, he was attentive but meek in the dock.

In the absence of his own submissions, Justice Mander appointed an independent ‘amicus curiae’, Kerry Cook, to give integrity to the sentencing.

Drawing upon private sentencing reports that Tarrant had changed some of his views, Mr Cook made an argument that a no-parole sentence contravened the universality of human rights.

‘Offending is not an inherent characteristic … there is hope, albeit faint, for rehabilitation,’ he said.

‘Rehabilitation is constitutionally required in any community that places human dignity as its centrepiece.’

Survivors celebrate with supporters outside the High Court in Christchurch, New Zealand, Thursday, August 27, 2020

Ahad Nabi is seen during the sentencing hearing for Christchurch mosque gunman Brenton Tarrant on August 26

‘My name is Sara Qasem. Daughter of a hero. Daughter of a shining, glimmering man … daughter of a martyr. Of Abdelfattah Qasem. Remember that name,’ Sara Qasem said firmly (pictured)

Justice Mander dismissed those reports a change of heart as ‘uncorroborated, self-serving and a relatively recent phenomenon’.

This week admirable human dignity was on display from Tarrant’s many victims.

For three days in the High Court, they stood metres from the terrorist and bared their souls, crying for lost loved ones, reliving the trauma of being present in their houses of worship during the attacks.

Many say they still have trouble sleeping.

With limited space in the court due to COVID-related social distancing restrictions, victims forfeited their right to having a support person nearby to allow more victims to take seats inside the small courtroom.

They wore or carried white roses on their lapels, carried pictures of dead family members, while one carried a toy panda.

Tarrant, who described himself as a far-right fascist, came to his radical views from conversations in dark corners on the internet, consolidated on trips to Europe.

He grew up in the northern New South Wales town of Grafton, moving to New Zealand in 2017 before settling in the South Island town of Dunedin.