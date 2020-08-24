Breonna Taylor painting featured on cover of Vanity Fair

Breonna Taylor covers Vanity Fair’s September issue, in a stunning blue portrait by the artist who painted Michelle Obama for the National Portrait Gallery.

Artist Amy Sherald‘s 2018 portrait of the former First Lady became instantly iconic, but the 46-year-old painter says that her Vanity Fair cover is a contribution to the ‘moment and to activism — producing this image keeps Breonna alive forever.’

Speaking to the magazine, she described Breonna — the 26-year-old woman who was killed by plainclothes police officers who stormed into her Louisville home with a no-knock warrant while she was sleeping on March 13 — as an ‘American girl, … a sister, a daughter, and a hard worker. Those are the kinds of people that I am drawn towards.’

This month: Breonna Taylor covers Vanity Fair’s September issue, in a stunning blue portrait by Amy Sherald

Tragic: Breonna, 26, was killed by plainclothes police officers who stormed into her Louisville home with a no-knock warrant while she was sleeping on March 13

The artist: Amy Sherald’s 2018 portrait of former First Lady Michelle Obama hangs in the National Portrait Gallery

Vanity Fair’s September issue is certainly a unique one in its focus, and is the latest in a wave of major magazines spotlighting racial justice this month.

It was guest edited by author Ta-Nehisi Coates, with a cover features a painting of Breonna and an interview with her mother, Tamika Palmer, inside.

For the cover, Sherald had to get more creative than usual, since she typically works from a photo she takes of her subject — which wasn’t possible in Breonna’s case.

Instead, she photographed someone who was physically similar, and also studied photos of Breonna to best capture her.

Sherald normally would photograph her subject and paint from there. in this case, she found a woman who was physically similar, and studied Breonna from photos.

‘She sees you seeing her. The hand on the hip is not passive, her gaze is not passive. She looks strong!’ Sherald said. ‘I wanted this image to stand as a piece of inspiration to keep fighting for justice for her. When I look at the dress, it kind of reminds me of Lady Justice.’

She painted Breonna in a custom-made crepe dress by Atlanta designer Jasmine Elder of JIBRI, which she thinks is something Breonna would have liked.

She also did the whole thing in blue, a nod to Breonna’s birthstone, aquamarine, and added a gold cross necklace and an engagement ring in recognition that her boyfriend had been planning to propose.

Sherald said of Breonna: ‘I wanted this image to stand as a piece of inspiration to keep fighting for justice for her. When I look at the dress, it kind of reminds me of Lady Justice’

Breonna’s boyfriend was about to propose, and on the Vanity Fair cover, she wears the engagement ring she never got to wear in real life

Controversy: The three officers involved (from left, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Detectives Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove) have not been charged in the shooting despite protests

In her editor’s letter, editor-in-chief Radhika Jones says that her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, was also photographed holding the actual engagement ring that he was never able to propose with.

In the magazine’s cover story, Ta-Nehisi Coates reconstructs a first-hand account from Breonna’s mother, Tamika Palmer, based on several interviews.

Palmer described her daughter as a ‘good baby’ and an ‘old soul,’ a ‘quick student’ who loved cars and wanted to be a nurse.

‘I have so many stories,’ she said. ‘I think about how I had to tell Breonna how to make chili a hundred times, and she would still call me when she would go to the store.

‘[She’d be] calling me like, Mama, what do I need to buy for chili? Blah, blah, blah. And I would say Breonna, can you write this down, because I don’t understand why I got to tell you this all the time. And she would say, I don’t need to write it down, I can just call my mama.’

Palmer recalled the horrible ordeal of the night Breonna was killed. She says that Breonna’s boyfriend called her in the middle of the night to tell her that her daughter had been shot — and when she arrived at her apartment, she was told to go to the hospital.

She spent hours at the hospital before it became clear that Breonna wasn’t there and wasn’t coming.

After she returned to Breonna’s apartment, she was repeatedly brushed off by police, who didn’t tell her that her daughter was dead inside until 11 in the morning — nearly 11 hours after she was shot.

‘On the news they are saying it’s a drug raid gone bad. And it’s so common to hear these things — drug raid. Cops met with gunfire. One suspect dead. The other in custody. And that’s how they’re describing what happened with Breonna,’ she remembers.

Big deal: Vanity Fair’s July/August issue featured Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis on its cover — and was the first cover ever to be shot by a Black photographer

The snapper: Dario Calmese, who has been shooting for the magazine since last year, earned the long-overdue honor last month

‘That is how it’s being portrayed on the news. And I am pissed off because I know how hard Breonna worked. I know that Breonna ain’t about that life. Breonna couldn’t tell you where to buy a dime bag of weed.

‘She isn’t that person on the news. Neither is Kenny. So somebody has to do something. Somebody has to help me.’

The new issue of Vanity Fair marks just the second time in the magazine’s 107-year history that a black artist is behind the cover.

The magazine’s July/August issue featured an image of Viola Davis on the front, which was shot by photographer Dario Calmese.

Calmese was the first-ever black photographer to shoot a cover for the publication — a groundbreaking moment he took seriously.

‘I did know that this was a moment to say something,’ the 38-year-old, who attended School of Visual Arts in Manhattan and now directs fashion shows for the label Pyer Moss, told the New York Times. ‘I knew this was a moment to be, like, extra black.’

In introducing last month’s issue, editor-in-chief Jones highlighted the excitement of Calmese’s participation.

‘This month brings its own milestone. To the best of our knowledge, it is the first Vanity Fair cover made by a Black photographer,’ she wrote in her editor’s letter. ‘This is his first major magazine cover, and we celebrate him and honor his vision at this heightened moment in American history.’

The magazine has also had a dearth of Black cover stars. In the 35 years before Jones became editor, just 17 covers featured solo Black stars.

She has added nine more, including Breonna, since she took over the role two and a half years ago, and also featured two interracial married couples.

Front and center: Breonna also covers the September issue of O, The Oprah Magazine

Change: It marks the first time in the magazine’s 20 years that Oprah hasn’t posed for the cover

Meanwhile, artistic renderings of Breonna’s image grace two major magazine covers for September: In addition to Vanity Fair, she is also on the cover of O, The Oprah Magazine.

The issue features an image of Breonna created by 24-year-old digital artist Alexis Franklin.

In her editor’s letter, Oprah — who has appeared on the cover of every single issue of the magazine up until this point — said that she and her magazine staff gave Breonna the September cover in an effort to ‘use whatever megaphone we have to cry for justice.’

‘What I know for sure: We can’t be silent. We have to use whatever megaphone we have to cry for justice. And that is why Breonna Taylor is on the cover of O magazine,’ Oprah wrote in her What I Know For Sure column.

She said that Breonna — who loved cars, chicken, hot sauce, and music, and who was saving to buy a house — was just like her.

‘Breonna Taylor had plans. Breonna Taylor had dreams,’ she wrote. ‘They all died with her the night five bullets shattered her body and her future.

‘I think about Breonna Taylor often. She was the same age as the two daughter-girls from my school in South Africa who’ve been quarantining with Stedman and me since March.

Artist: The new issue features an image of Breonna created by 24-year-old digital artist Alexis Franklin

‘I am so happy to play a small part in this long-overdue, world-changing narrative on racial injustice and police brutality,’ Alexis said

‘In all their conversations I feel the promise of possibilities. Their whole lives shine with the light of hopefulness.

‘That was taken away from Breonna in such a horrifying manner. Imagine if three unidentified men burst into your home while you were sleeping. And your partner fired a gun to protect you. And then mayhem.’

Oprah revealed that she’d spoken to Breonna’s mother, Tamika Palmer, who was having ‘a particularly bad day dealing with the loss and the grief of knowing that her daughter is gone forever.’

‘Those of you who’ve lost loved ones know that the pain comes in waves and that any little thing can trigger it. A song. A scent. A word. A thought,’ she wrote.

‘The day I called, Ms. Palmer was dealing with the emotion of it all. She told me, “I can’t stop seeing her face. Her smile. It’s what I miss most about her. I still can’t grasp the concept of her being gone. It feels so surreal. I’m still waiting for her to come through the door.”‘

Not only does O, The Oprah Magazine highlight the tragedy of Breonna’s death, Oprah also stresses the fact that there has been no justice.

Spotlight: Oprah erected 26 billboards with O, The Oprah Magazine cover of Breonna Taylor across Louisville, Kentucky

‘Demand that the police involved in killing Breonna Taylor be arrested and charged,’ the billboard reads, directing people to visit UntilFreedom.com

Spreading the news: The billboards have been placed across the city in various public places

‘As I write this, in early July, just one of the three officers involved has been dismissed from the police force,’ she added, referring to Brett Hankison, who has not faced any charges. ‘This officer blindly fired ten rounds from his gun, some of which went into the adjoining apartment.’

‘The other two officers still have their jobs,’ she added, referring to Jon Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove, who were only placed on administrative leave and have also not faced charges.

Oprah also erected 26 billboards, one for every year of Breonna’s life, across the city of Louisville, Kentucky demanding justice. Each one features the Oprah magazine cover and a call to action to visit UntilFreedom.com: ‘Demand that the police involved in killing Breonna Taylor be arrested and charged.’

Until Freedom is ‘an intersectional social justice organization rooted in the leadership of diverse people of color to address systemic and racial injustice.’ They recently announced that the ‘entire team’ is relocating to Louisville for the ‘foreseeable future’ to fight for justice for Breonna.

The billboard also includes the Oprah magazine logo and a quote from the mogul herself: ‘If you turn a blind eye to racism, you become an accomplice to it.’