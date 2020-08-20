Daily News

Bright O, Wathoni caught under duvet

By
0
Adeniyi Adewoyin

Bright O and Wathoni seemed to have grown in feelings as they were seen under the duvet discussing mutual likeness.

Bright O, who remains one of the most cunning Housemates, was heard telling Wathoni how much he likes and wants her to remain in the House.

“I like you I want you to remain in the House,” Bright O told Wathoni.

Wathoni, who told another Housemate she sees how Bright O looks at her and has feelings for her, asked why but Bright O didn’t respond.

Bright O had also professed love for Dorathy weeks back.

