British High Commission In Nigeria To Renew Expired Visas For Free

The British High Commission in Abuja, Nigeria has re-opened its Visa Application Centres (VACs) across the country and has also updated the information on its visa application services.

Going by the latest update, any individual whose 30-day visa to travel to the UK for work, study, or visitation had expired, can request for a replacement free of charge, however, with revised validity dates.

According to the British High Commission, the free replacements will continue until the end of the year.

This decision was taken in view of the disruptions to business activities and travels caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

This new development has led to an increase in the demand for 30-day visa replacements for those wanting to travel to the UK for work, study, or to join their families.

“As a result of the disruptions to travel caused by Covid-19, we are experiencing high demand for replacement vignettes for 30-day visas to travel to the UK for work, study or to join family.

‘’If an individual’s 30-day visa to travel to the UK for work, study or to join family has expired, or is about to expire, they can request a replacement visa with revised validity dates free of charge until the end of this year. This does not apply to other types of visas. This process will be in place until the end of 2020. The replacement visa will be valid for 90 days,’’ the statement from the High Commission read in part.

The high commission admitted that it has been faced with challenges operating due to the ongoing pandemic, thus urging customers to be aware delays in normal service standards may be encountered as the visa application services restart.

Below is an update by the commission.

