Brother of missing Suzanne Morphew pleads with her husband to take a lie detector test

The brother of missing Colorado woman Suzanne Morphew is speaking publicly for the first time, pleading with his brother-in-law to co-operate with authorities.

Suzanne, 49, hasn’t been seen since she set off on a solo bike ride from her home in Maysville on Mother’s Day, May 10.

At the time, her husband, Barry Morphew, was reportedly 150 miles away in Denver at a training course for volunteer firefighters. He has denied any involvement in his wife’s disappearance, and refutes claims that he has refused to take a polygraph test.

However, in an interview with Fox News on Monday, Suzanne’s brother, Andy Moorman, said Barry should do more to help with the investigation.

‘Please, Barry, if you could see this, I would really love it if you would take the time to revisit the authorities and go over everything once again … Take a voice analysis and a lie detector test and clear yourself,’ Andy stated.

‘Put my mind at ease and everybody out there’s mind at ease if you want to shut the rumors down. That’s the way you do it. You need to find your wife. That should be your only goal is to find your wife and whatever you’re asked to do by the authorities is what you should. If you’re not guilty, step up to the plate.’

Andy’s interview comes less than a week after Barry spoke with FOX 21, after three months of avoiding the media.

During his 25-minute call with the news station – which he insisted was not to be recorded – Barry said he wanted to clear up rumors that he had turned down a polygraph test.

He claimed that he has not been asked to take one, and has always been co-operative with police.

‘There is nothing that I am hiding. I have given three – 30 hours of testimony to the FBI and the CBI [Colorado Bureau of Investigation]. I’ve answered every question. Every single question,’ he stated.

Barry also accused investigators of ‘screwing’ up the investigation ‘from the beginning’, and claimed that cops were now ‘trying to cover it up and blame it on me’.

During his chat, Barry theorized what may have happened to his wife. He mentioned the possibility she may have been attacked by a wild animal as she cycled in the mountains.

However, Suzanne’s brother, Andy Moorman, says the way her bike was discovered makes that theory implausible.

Suzanne’s bicycle was found the day after her disappearance on a trail not far from her home.

‘An animal did not attack her because there absolutely was no blood evidence and no tracks on the ground, no scent from an animal,’ Andy stated.

Suzanne’s disappearance sparked an extensive search that included tracking dogs, water rescue teams and tactical mountain rescuers. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the FBI were also called in. There are currently no clues as to her whereabouts

Last week, Barry gave his first interview since his wife’s disappearance more than three months ago. The couple are pictured in an old social media photo

‘I stood there and looked and I realized that nobody rode over the side of that hill. There would have been signs of a struggle or you would have been skinned up.

‘I said to Barry ‘Hey, I don’t think she fell off the hill on that bicycle or rode over the edge.’ I said, ‘I believe a human being threw this [the bike] down here.’

Andy says he has not spoken to Barry since around that time.

He has also not spoken to Suzanne and Barry’s two daughters – Mallory and Macy.

However, he is still holding out hope that more answers will be forthcoming.

‘My sister was just the sweetest person ever and anyone would have been happy to be friends or neighbors with her.

‘And she has two daughters without answers right now. My father at 87 has cancer and needs answers. And I’m not going to give up. I’m coming back out there to look.’

During the phone interview last week, Barry theorized what may have happened to his wife. He mentioned the possibility she may have been attacked by an animal while out riding remote trails

One week after Suzanne’s disappearance, Barry released a video announcing a $100,000 reward for her safe return. He then retreated from the public eye.

On May 21 – 11 days after Suzanne vanished – the FBI commenced a three-day search of a construction site Barry was landscaping at the time in the nearby town of Salida.

However, despite an extensive search, investigators found no clues in the search for Suzanne.

During his interview with Fox 21, Barry did admit one inconsistency with a story he told investigators regarding a bobcat he used for landscaping.

‘It was only because I didn’t know the time that I did something, a mechanical thing, to my bobcat,’ he stated.

‘I was confused and I just found out my wife was missing, and I was a little bit not in my right mind when they were asking me these questions, but I did the best I could and I answered everything. I never once declined any interview.’

On May 21, the FBI commenced a three-day search of a construction site Barry was working on around the time of Suzanne’s disappearance

Suzanne’s disappearance sparked an extensive search that included tracking dogs, water rescue teams and tactical mountain rescuers. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the FBI were also called in.

In late May, police took custody of the Morphew family’s $1.5 million residence to carry out a search.

Cops were seen carrying evidence bags and equipment into the home.

A CSI photographer was spotted on the premises, and evidence bags were pictured being brought out and loaded into a van before the house handed it back to the family on May 28.

A second search was conducted in July, but police did not say whether or not they had obtained anything of interest.

Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze says more that a dozen detectives are still working around the clock.

‘The case remains very active, as more than a dozen investigators are aggressively working this case on a daily basis.

‘And until we determine what happened to Suzanne, we can’t discount any scenario or formally eliminate anyone from suspicion.’

The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Department is urging anyone with information to call (719) 312-7530.