Buffon urges Juventus to rejuvenate squad after Champions League exit

Gianluigi Buffon believes Juventus need to freshen up their squad after bowing out of the Champions League on Friday.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s brace guided Juve to a 2-1 win over Lyon in Turin, but they fell on away goals after the 2-2 aggregate draw in the last-16 tie.

Juventus are without a Champions League success since 1996 and Buffon said the Serie A champions needed to rejuvenate their squad.

“The indications that the market is giving show that there is the awareness that something must be moved and that some young players can refresh this team,” the 42-year-old goalkeeper told Sky Sport.

“It is the normal course of any serious club that aims to win and therefore must look to the future.”

Memphis Depay’s 12th-minute penalty put Lyon well on track in Turin and they progressed to the quarter-finals despite Ronaldo’s double.

But Buffon lamented the first leg, which Juve lost 1-0 in February.

“We certainly didn’t get to where we thought and wanted. In each of us there is so much bitterness,” he said.

“For the Champions League, the idea, every year, is to dream of being able to get to where we have not arrived in recent years.

“It always seems like the right time, then it is obvious that you have to deal with opponents of a certain thickness. In this case the qualification was lost in the first leg.”

