Buhari, Adeboye meet in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari (2nd right) and, from left: Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; General Overseer, the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, and Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, during Pastor Adeboye’s visit to the President at Aso Rock, Abuja, Monday. STATE HOUSE PHOTOS.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA— PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, met with the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Present at the meeting were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who is also a pastor at RCCG, and Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

The meeting, which held behind closed doors, took place about 3p.m., shortly after President Buhari inaugurated the Executive/Legislative Party Committee.

VANGUARD