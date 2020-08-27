Daily News

Buhari appoints CEOs for NAN, National Theatre, others

From Vincent Ikuomola, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) for nine of the agencies under the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, The Nation learnt on Wednesday.

The appointments take effect from September 1, 2020.

Those appointed, according to an approval letter conveyed on Tuesday to the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, by the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, include Mr. Buki Ponle, who takes over as Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) while Mr. Nura Sani Kangiwa was named the Director General of National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism.

Mr. Francis Ndubuisi Nwosu was appointed the Executive Secretary of Nigerian Press Council; Mr. Ebeten William Ivara is the Director General of National Gallery of Arts; Mr. Olalekan Fadolapo is the Registrar/CEO of Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) and Prof. Sunday Enessi Ododo was named the General Manager/CEO of the National Theatre.

Others are: Mr. Ado Mohammed Yahuza, Executive Secretary/CEO of National Institute for Cultural Orientation; Prof. Aba Isa Tijjani is the Director General of National Commission for Museums and Monuments and Mrs. Oluwabunmi Ayobami Amao is the Director General of Centre For Black And African Arts And Civilisation.

